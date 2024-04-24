Awqaf Ministry Honours Winners Of 10Th Little Muhaddith Contest

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs honoured winners in the 10th edition of the Little Muhaddith competition in a ceremony held yesterday.

The event was attended by Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanem, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi and Director of General Directorate of Endowments Dr Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani.

The Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs handed over the shields to those who got the high rankings in the public competition held under the supervision of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and MoEHE.

Approximately 13,672 registered for the internal tests in the competition, of whom 6,672 students from both genders and parents engaged in the tests, namely 2,935 male students, 2,972 female students, 246 fathers and 519 mothers. Also, the number of schools participating in the competition reached 484 schools, while female students who won the contest are due to be honored on Wednesday.

Additionally, the total number of winners at all levels reached 4,958 students from both genders and guardians, with all winners receiving awards in cash, while 8 students from Al-Noor Center for the Blind were honored, along with 219 male and 280 female students in the fourth level, in addition to participants who received full marks at the fourth level, and excellence at the fifth level.

Dr Sheikh Khalid praised the huge turnout and the increasing number of students and parents who won at all levels, adding that 4,958 students from both genders received a grade of good or higher in this edition, compared to 4,015 winners in 2023. Addressing the honouring ceremony, he hailed the highest grades received by 55 students from both genders in the public contest which qualified them for receiving the shields for the first time. Dr Sheikh Khalid said that this milestone reflects the tremendous efforts made by the participating schools and parents to encourage sons and daughters to learn and memorize the Prophetic Hadith, pointing out that the contest laid the groundwork for competing in the memorization of the Prophetic Hadith, strengthening the Arabic language and internalizing the elocution art.