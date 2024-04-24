Zelensky, Shmyhal Thank US Senate For Passing Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal thanked the US Senate for passing a bill to provide Ukraine with a $61 billion aid.

Zelensky and Shmyhal wrote about this on the social network X, Ukrinform reports.



“I am grateful to the United States Senate for approving vital aid to Ukraine today. I thank Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell for their strong leadership in advancing this bipartisan legislation, as well as all US Senators on both sides of the aisle who voted in favor of it,” Zelensky wrote .

He stressed that this vote reinforces America's role as a beacon of democracy and the leader of the free world.

Zelensky also thanked all Americans who continue to support Ukraine and recognize that the historical significance of this bill extends beyond politics.

“I equally appreciate President Biden's support and look forward to the bill being signed soon and the next military aid package matching the resoluteness that I always see in our negotiations,” he wrote, adding that Ukraine's long-range capabilities, artillery, and air defense are critical tools for restoring just peace sooner

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also expressed his gratitude to the U.S. Senate.

“The Senate has approved 61 billion dollars for Ukraine. The bill for the aid package was supported by both houses of Congress. The document will now be forwarded to US President for signature,” he posted on the social media platform X , adding that during his meetings with U.S. Senators, particularly Democratic Majority Leader Schumer and Republican Leader McConnell, he was assured that support for Ukraine is unwavering.

“Thank you for your stable leadership in fight for freedom. We look forward to continued

strong

support,” the prime minister wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Tuesday, the upper house of the U.S. Congress passed H.R. 815, a bill providing aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, as well as a response to other challenges to US national security.

Last Saturday, the US House of Representatives passed a massive package of bills providing foreign aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and responding to other challenges to America's national security. The total amount of foreign aid appropriations is $95 billion, including more than $60 billion for Ukraine. The vote on the legislative initiative in the Senate will allow the bill to be sent to the US President to sign it into law.

Photo: President's Office