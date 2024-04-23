What Is Intermittent Fasting? Here Are Benefits, Strategies And Foods To Eat During The Day

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) People are increasingly adopting a new approach
to
dieting known as intermittent
fasting. Many renowned people, including Bollywood stars, have lost weight
as a result of
fasting. Comedian Bharti Singh lost weight through intermittent
fasting.
At the time, this method of weight loss was
fairly
popular.
Intermittent
fasting
requires you to separate your meal intake and fasting hours.
What is intermittent
fasting?
During intermittent
fasting, you eat your meals at certain times. You set out some hours for eating and drinking, and the rest of the day is spent fasting or not eating.
You must eat
solely at certain times for a few days. There are several methods and variations of intermittent
fasting.
Also Read:
7 DIY remedies for glowing skin in summer nights
What are the advantages of intermittent
fasting?
One of the primary benefits of intermittent
fasting
is weight reduction.
By limiting
calorie intake at specified intervals, the body
is forced
to use stored fat for energy, leading
in
weight reduction.
Furthermore, intermittent
fasting
has
been found
to enhance insulin sensitivity, which lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders.
Moreover, research has shown intermittent
fasting
can
improve
heart health by decreasing blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
It also stimulates cellular repair and autophagy, increasing longevity and lowering the risk of age-related disorders.
Intermittent
fasting is also related
to enhanced cognitive function, productivity, sleep quality, and digestion.
How many different ways of intermittent
fasting
are there?
16/8 Fasting- In this method, you split the 24 hours of the day into 16 hours of
fasting
and 8 hours of eating all of your meals
such
as breakfast, lunch, and supper. You can only eat for 8 hours and then go without food for
the next
16 hours.
14/10 Fasting- In this method, you do not eat for 14 hours and must consume all
of
your meals within 10 hours. For example, if you eat breakfast at 9 a.m., your last meal should be dinner at 7 p.m. Do not eat anything after this.
5/2 Fasting-
During this fast, you must eat certain foods on certain days and avoid others.
This requires you to
consume your usual diet for 5 days and then eat low-calorie meals for the remaining 2 days, consuming 500 to 600 calories each day.
6/1
Fasting
is eating
normal
meals for six days and not eating anything else for 24 hours, i.e. only water or a liquid diet.
1/1 (Alternate) Fasting- In this method, you
eat normally
one day
then
consume low-calorie foods the next.
In
which
you
consume 500-800 calories throughout the day.
Also Read:
How can you travel from Delhi to Gurugam in just 7 minutes?
Depending on your health and needs, you can use any of these fasting strategies.
However, not everyone should practise intermittent
fasting. Before beginning this sort of
fasting, see a doctor or nutritionist. If you have an illness or a health concern, a fasting plan and diet
are tailored
to your specific condition. As a result, you should only do intermittent
fasting
under the supervision of a doctor and a dietitian.
MENAFN23042024007385015968ID1108130567
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.