What Is Intermittent Fasting? Here Are Benefits, Strategies And Foods To Eat During The Day

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) People are increasingly adopting a new approach

to

dieting known as intermittent

fasting. Many renowned people, including Bollywood stars, have lost weight

as a result of

fasting. Comedian Bharti Singh lost weight through intermittent

fasting.

At the time, this method of weight loss was

fairly

popular.

Intermittent

fasting

requires you to separate your meal intake and fasting hours.



What is intermittent

fasting?

During intermittent

fasting, you eat your meals at certain times. You set out some hours for eating and drinking, and the rest of the day is spent fasting or not eating.

You must eat

solely at certain times for a few days. There are several methods and variations of intermittent

fasting.

What are the advantages of intermittent

fasting?

One of the primary benefits of intermittent

fasting

is weight reduction.

By limiting

calorie intake at specified intervals, the body

is forced

to use stored fat for energy, leading

in

weight reduction.

Furthermore, intermittent

fasting

has

been found

to enhance insulin sensitivity, which lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders.

Moreover, research has shown intermittent

fasting

can

improve

heart health by decreasing blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

It also stimulates cellular repair and autophagy, increasing longevity and lowering the risk of age-related disorders.

Intermittent

fasting is also related

to enhanced cognitive function, productivity, sleep quality, and digestion.

How many different ways of intermittent

fasting

are there?

16/8 Fasting- In this method, you split the 24 hours of the day into 16 hours of

fasting

and 8 hours of eating all of your meals

such

as breakfast, lunch, and supper. You can only eat for 8 hours and then go without food for

the next

16 hours.

14/10 Fasting- In this method, you do not eat for 14 hours and must consume all

of

your meals within 10 hours. For example, if you eat breakfast at 9 a.m., your last meal should be dinner at 7 p.m. Do not eat anything after this.

5/2 Fasting-

During this fast, you must eat certain foods on certain days and avoid others.

This requires you to

consume your usual diet for 5 days and then eat low-calorie meals for the remaining 2 days, consuming 500 to 600 calories each day.

6/1

Fasting

is eating

normal

meals for six days and not eating anything else for 24 hours, i.e. only water or a liquid diet.

1/1 (Alternate) Fasting- In this method, you

eat normally

one day

then

consume low-calorie foods the next.

In

which

you

consume 500-800 calories throughout the day.

Depending on your health and needs, you can use any of these fasting strategies.

However, not everyone should practise intermittent

fasting. Before beginning this sort of

fasting, see a doctor or nutritionist. If you have an illness or a health concern, a fasting plan and diet

are tailored

to your specific condition. As a result, you should only do intermittent

fasting

under the supervision of a doctor and a dietitian.

