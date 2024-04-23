Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video Case: Cyber Cell Files FIR Against X (Twitter) User, Investigation Started

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Tuesday, the Maharashtra police cyber cell filed
a FIR
against an X user for allegedly posting a
'deepfake'
or modified video in which star Ranveer Singh appeared to be urging people to vote for the Congress. According to an official, the First Information Report
was initiated
in response to a complaint submitted by the
actor's
father, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, against the user @sujataindia1st.
Deepfake videos are convincingly manipulated to portray someone as doing or saying something they did not do or say. Recently, municipal police filed an FIR against an unnamed individual in connection with a similar deepfake video of star Aamir Khan allegedly endorsing a political party.
Ranveer Singh spoke to the media while in Varanasi to promote a fashion show and complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to his
father's
complaint.
As per
the FIR, the actor said
“It is Modi
ji's
purpose and goal to celebrate our rich culture, heritage, history, and legacy because we are moving ahead towards modernity very fast but we should never forget our roots, our cultural heritage.”
But X account holder @sujataindia1st made a deepfake video in which he
is heard
saying it is
“Modi
ji's
purpose and goal to celebrate our painful life, fear, and unemployment because we are moving ahead towards injustice
but
we should never stop asking for our development and justice, vote for justice, vote for Congress,”
the FIR said.
According to his father's allegation, Ranveer Singh never mentioned anything and is not affiliated with any political party.
The FIR
was filed
under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including 417 (cheating), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 469 (forgery
for the purpose of hurting
reputation), and sections of the Information Technology Act, according to the official. A further investigation is underway.
