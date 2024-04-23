NBO Set To Unveil New Digital Payment Solution-Just A Tap Away!

(MENAFN- Mid-East) MUSCAT Continuing its commitment to redefine the banking experience for its customers, National Bank of Oman (NBO) is all set to unveil an innovative payment solution, having successfully completed all necessary testing and readiness assessments. With a focus on seamless transactions and enhanced security, this cutting-edge offering is poised to set new standards in the world of finance enhancing convenience and security for its customers.

Tariq Atiq, General Manager – Chief Retail & Digital Banking Officer at NBO, said:“We are thrilled to unveil an innovative solution that promises to redefine how customers make transactions. Say goodbye to the hassles of traditional payment methods and welcome a faster, more secure and efficient way to shop with just a tap of your phone or smart watch. With seamless integration and advanced security features, we are confident that this solution will provide our customers with a quicker and more convenient way to make transactions. Stay tuned for more updates as we prepare to introduce this groundbreaking solution.”

As anticipation builds among people across Oman, NBO once again proves to be the best customer-centric bank by introducing a revolutionary payment gateway that will transform the way customers manage their finances. This new offering represents NBO's unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

The upcoming payment solution is designed to simplify financial transactions, offering NBO and Muzn customers a quick, easy, and secure way to perform POS & Online transactions, and manage their store cards, passwords, and more. With just a tap of the phone or smart watch, users will be able to access and organise their payment information efficiently, making this novel tool an essential part of everyday financial management.

Stay tuned for the big reveal as NBO prepares to usher in a new era of banking innovation. Customers can easily explore this new service by opening an account and requesting a card through the NBO app or a self-service kiosk. Be among the first to experience the future of banking with NBO!