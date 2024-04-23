DRDO Develops India's Lightest Bulletproof Jacket Against Highest Threat Level

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) A unit of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully developed the lightest bulletproof jacket for security forces in the country designed to withstand the highest threat level, known as Level 6, officials said on Tuesday.

The jacket, according to a DRDO official statement, provides protection against 7.62 x 54 R API ammunition and novel material along with new processes has been used to develop it.

"DRDO's Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), Kanpur, has successfully developed the lightest bulletproof jacket in the country for protection against 7.62 x 54 R API (level 6 of BIS 17051) ammunition. Recently, this bulletproof jacket was successfully tested at TBRL, Chandigarh, as per BIS 17051-2018," the statement said.

The front Hard Armour Panel (HAP) of the jacket is a standout feature, capable of withstanding multiple hits (up to 6 shots) of 7.62 x 54 R API (Sniper rounds) in both ICW (in-conjunction with) and standalone designs.

What sets this jacket apart is its ergonomically designed front HAP, crafted from a monolithic ceramic plate with polymer backing. This design not only ensures maximum protection but also enhances wearability and comfort during operations.

"The areal density of ICW hard armour panel (HAP) and standalone HAP is less than 40 kg/m2 and 43 kg/m2 respectively," the statement added.