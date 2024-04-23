(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Progress as Earnings Pour In

Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, April 23, 2024







Stocks Progress as Earnings Pour In AdvertismentU.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as the corporate earnings season picked up steam, and investors looked to build on the strong gains from the previous session.The Dow Jones Industrials jumped 193.24 points Tuesday to 38,433.22.The S&P 500 index moved upward 55.66 points, or 1.1%, to 5,066.26.The NASDAQ Composite popped 232.89 points, or 1.5%, to 15,684.50.Spotify surged more than 15% after surpassing Wall Street's first-quarter estimates and issuing rosy second-quarter guidance. UPS shares edged slightly higher after the delivery giant posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. PepsiCo, meanwhile, dipped 2.4% despite reporting better-than-expected earnings. GE Aerospace also reported an earnings beat.Tesla is slated to report earnings after the bell, followed by Meta Platforms on Wednesday afternoon. Google-parent company Alphabet and Microsoft round out the technology-heavy earnings week on Thursday.Roughly 20% of the S&P 500 has reported earnings through Tuesday morning. Of those companies, 76% have beaten analyst expectations, FactSet data shows.Prices for the 10-year Treasury inched higher, lowering yields to 4.58% from Monday's 4.62%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices recovered 16 cents to $82.06 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices dulled $9.80 to $2,336.60 U.S. an ounce.

