India, EU To Hold Key Security & Defence Talks In May

New Delhi, Apr 23 (KNN) India and the European Union are preparing for their next round of bilateral security and defence consultations in early May in New Delhi.

The talks will cover a range of strategic issues including new dialogues on space security and boosting defence industry collaboration.

The consultations, which began last year, provide a platform for India and the EU to discuss regional security matters in the Indo-Pacific, Europe and India's neighbourhood.

At the inaugural 2022 meeting, the two sides explored maritime security cooperation, implementation of the European code of conduct on arms exports, and opportunities for co-development and co-production of defence equipment.

A key focus for the EU has been getting India involved in its Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) initiative aimed at improving European military capabilities through better defence planning and investment between member states.

This year's consultations come amid heightened tensions following the Russia-Ukraine conflict which has impacted global security dynamics.

Both India and the EU are expected to reiterate their calls for respect for the UN Charter, territorial integrity and sovereignty at the talks.

Defence industry collaboration between India and Europe has grown in recent years, with companies like Airbus, Naval Group, Thales and others actively pursuing co-production and technology transfer partnerships under India's 'Make in India' initiative.

The talks will likely explore further opportunities in this space as well as cooperation on regional maritime security, counter-terrorism, and peacekeeping operations.

