Amir, Nepalese President Discuss Mutual Ties, Regional And Global Issues

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a meeting on Monday with the President of Nepal Ram Chandra Poudel at the Sheetal Niwas Presidential Palace in Kathmandu.

At the outset of the meeting, President Poudel welcomed His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, praising His Highness' visit as that of the first Arab leader's visit to Nepal, which reflects the depth of relations between the two countries. Poudel added that he was looking forward to working with His Highness to enhance mutual cooperation and advance relations to broader levels.

In turn, His Highness the Amir voiced his deep thanks to the President for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to His Highness and the accompanying delegation.

His Highness the Amir stressed that his visit reflects the importance of the distinguished relations that bring together the two countries, hoping that the visit and the resulting discussions, agreements, and memoranda of understanding will contribute to developing friendly relations and cooperation for the benefit of the two countries and their friendly peoples. His Highness the Amir praised the Nepalese community in the State of Qatar and its contribution to several developmental fields in the country.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed aspects of cooperation between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to the most prominent regional and international issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

On the Nepalese side, the meeting was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha, the Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet and a number of senior officials.

President Poudel hosted a dinner banquet in honor of His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation.

MENAFN23042024000067011011ID1108129131