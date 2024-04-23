Long-Beaked Common Dolphins Spotted In Qatar Waters

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A group of long-beaked common dolphins were spotted in Qatar waters, according to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC).

The Ministry stated that the encounter is considered as the first documented record of the Delphinus Capensis in Qatar waters. This also indicates a significant addition to the regional marine biodiversity studies.

"We also observed the mating behaviour among them which signifies the healthy population of this species," the Ministry added.

Recently, a whale shark monitoring team from MoECC also encountered schooling of tuna fish in local waters. It was spotted following a routine monitor trip on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

"There were nutrients including fish larvae and possibly fish eggs floating on the surface. Food for whale sharks," the Ministry said.