Punjab BJP Leader Robin Sampla Joins AAP

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, April 23 (IANS) Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got a boost in Jalandhar when BJP Scheduled Castes Morcha Vice President Robin Sampla left his party and joined it on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inducted Sampla, who is popular among the youth and is a close relative of former Union Minister Vijay Sampla, into the party.

Jalandhar (Central) MLA Raman Arora was also present.

Sampla's support will strengthen the AAP in Jalandhar, where the party has fielded Pawan Kumar Tinu.

After joining the AAP, Sampla said it is a party which stands with its workers and volunteers. "AAP is the party of the common people, poor, and Dalits. We have seen the Mann government has been working for every section of Punjab without any discrimination."