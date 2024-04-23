Over 5 die in attempted crossing from France to Britain in small boats

(MENAFN) On Monday night, French media outlets reported a devastating incident off the coast of northern France, where at least five people lost their lives while attempting to cross the English Channel in a bid to reach Britain. The exact number of migrant boats that set sail during the night remains uncertain. However, the outcome of these efforts turned tragic, resulting in multiple fatalities, with the toll reaching at least five individuals, according to reports from French daily La Voix du Nord. The publication also detailed a major rescue operation that was swiftly mobilized both offshore and along the beach of Wimereux in response to the unfolding crisis.



The area surrounding Calais, located in northern France, stands as a primary departure point for migrants endeavoring to undertake the shortest route to Britain. The perilous journey across the English Channel has become an increasingly common route for those seeking asylum or a better life in the UK. Despite the inherent dangers, the lure of reaching British shores prompts many to embark on this risky voyage.



Highlighting the scale of the issue, figures released by French maritime authorities for the year 2023 revealed that approximately 36,000 individuals opted to make the hazardous crossing in small boats. The persistently high number of migrants attempting this journey underscores the urgent need for comprehensive solutions to address the underlying causes driving such migration and to ensure the safety and security of those embarking on these perilous crossings.

