Azerbaijan, EBRD Mull Adoption Of Financing Mechanisms To Address Challenges Related To COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The meeting between Alkis Vryenios Drakinos, Regional Directorof the Caucasus for the European Bank for Reconstruction andDevelopment (EBRD), and Azerbaijani Economy Minister MikayilJabbarov, discussed robust support for the green economy, includingthe adoption of financing mechanisms to address challenges relatedto COP29.
According to Azernews , Minister Jabbarov notedthis on his X social account.
The sides also discussed other agenda items concerningAzerbaijan-EBRD cooperation, such as the preliminary projectoutline of the EBRD Country Strategy for Azerbaijan for 2024–2029,climate change, and future prospects for jointly implementedprojects during the meeting.
MENAFN23042024000195011045ID1108128124
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.