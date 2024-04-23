Azerbaijan, EBRD Mull Adoption Of Financing Mechanisms To Address Challenges Related To COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The meeting between Alkis Vryenios Drakinos, Regional Directorof the Caucasus for the European Bank for Reconstruction andDevelopment (EBRD), and Azerbaijani Economy Minister MikayilJabbarov, discussed robust support for the green economy, includingthe adoption of financing mechanisms to address challenges relatedto COP29.

According to Azernews , Minister Jabbarov notedthis on his X social account.

The sides also discussed other agenda items concerningAzerbaijan-EBRD cooperation, such as the preliminary projectoutline of the EBRD Country Strategy for Azerbaijan for 2024–2029,climate change, and future prospects for jointly implementedprojects during the meeting.