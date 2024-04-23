America possesses new insidious scheme for Venezuelan oil

(MENAFN) In a bid to address soaring oil prices exacerbated by Western sanctions against Russian oil and gas, the Biden administration has devised a controversial plan to secure a new source of oil supply – Venezuela. The move comes as Washington seeks to exert greater control over its energy resources and potentially profit from the lucrative Venezuelan oil reserves, which stand as the largest in the world, largely untapped.



Facing limitations in influencing major oil producers such as Russia and the Saudi-led OPEC, and unwilling to relent on sanctions imposed for ideological reasons, the White House turned its attention to Venezuela as a strategic option. Under the proposed deal, the United States would lift the economic pressure it has imposed on Venezuela, offering relief from sanctions in exchange for access to its abundant oil resources.



The timing of this proposal coincides with broader geopolitical considerations, including countering the influence of China and Russia in Latin America, particularly in Washington's own backyard. Additionally, there is a perceived need to address the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, which has led to a significant influx of migrants fleeing the country's economic turmoil and enduring embargo.



Central to this initiative is the unexpected engagement with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has long been a target of United States criticism and sanctions. Despite indicting Maduro on charges of "narcoterrorism" in 2020 and supporting an alternative Venezuelan politician as the legitimate president, the Biden administration has opted for a pragmatic approach, seeking to negotiate with Maduro rather than pursue aggressive tactics.



Critics view this shift in policy with skepticism, questioning the motives behind Washington's sudden willingness to engage with Maduro and compromise on longstanding grievances.



Furthermore, concerns have been raised about the potential implications for Venezuela's internal politics and the broader dynamics of United States-Latin American relations.



As the Biden administration navigates this delicate balance between securing energy resources, advancing geopolitical interests, and addressing humanitarian concerns, the proposed deal with Venezuela underscores the complexities and moral dilemmas inherent in United States foreign policy decisions. The outcome of these negotiations could have far-reaching consequences for the region and beyond, shaping the trajectory of United States-Venezuela relations and the broader geopolitics of the Western Hemisphere.

