Five Killed While Trying To Cross From France To Britain In Small Boats

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, April 23 (IANS) At least five people died while trying to cross the English Channel to Britain off the coast of northern France, local media reported.

It is unknown how many migrant boats attempted to set sail on Monday night.

A major rescue was underway offshore and on the beach of Wimereux, reported French daily La Voix du Nord.

The region around Calais in northern France is the jumping-off point for the shortest crossing to Britain, Xinhua news agency reported.

In 2023, about 36,000 people made the dangerous crossing in small boats, according to figures by the French maritime authorities.

Details are awaited.