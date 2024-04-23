Deportation Bill: 5 Die While Crossing English Channel After UK Approves Bill

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Five people died on Tuesday while crossing the English Channel, as reported by French media, shortly after the UK's approval of a migrant deportation bill. The Voix du Nord newspaper stated that their bodies were found on Wimereaux beach in northern France on Tuesday.

The local newspaper informed that the rescue operation is ongoing and helicopters and boats have been deployed. So far about 100 migrants have been rescued and placed aboard a French navy ship. They will be taken to the port of Boulogne shortly incident follows the passage of a controversial bill aimed at deporting migrants, recently endorsed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The UK government intends to deport certain individuals who enter the country illegally, hoping to deter migrants from embarking on perilous journeys across the Channel in overcrowded and unsafe inflatable boats, often in pursuit of asylum in Britain rights organizations have strongly criticized the legislation, denouncing it as cruel and inhumane.

All you need to know about the UK deportation billRishi Sunak's recent push to send migrants to Rwanda saw success as Parliament approved the bill after a two-month stalemate.

Sunak's rare morning press conference emphasized the urgency, promising deportation flights by July and vowing to keep Parliament in session until approval.

Earlier in the day, Sunak in a press conference to demand that the Lords stop blocking his key proposal for ending the tide of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats, promising that both houses of Parliament would remain in session until it was approved legislative stalemate was just the latest hurdle to delay implementation of a plan that has been repeatedly blocked by a series of court rulings and opposition from human rights activists who say it is illegal and inhumane. Migrant advocates have vowed to continue the fight against it.(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN23042024007365015876ID1108127196