Dubai International Airport continues normal operations following record rains

(MENAFN) Dubai Airports has successfully restored operational activities at Dubai International Airport (DXB) to normalcy following extensive efforts to mitigate the aftermath of unprecedented heavy rainfall in the United Arab Emirates, described as the most severe in 75 years. Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, affirmed that the airport swiftly regained its flight schedule trajectory, surpassing the previously established timeline, with operations now accommodating approximately 1,400 flights per day.



Griffiths highlighted the remarkable achievement of restoring normalcy ahead of schedule, attributing it to the concerted efforts of Dubai Airports, its workforce, and logistics services. Despite facing significant challenges due to the heavy rains, including the cancellation of 2,155 flights and the diversion of an additional 115 flights, Griffiths emphasized the resilience and determination exhibited by all stakeholders in swiftly addressing the disruptions.



He commended the collective spirit demonstrated by the Dubai Airport community, which encompassed dedicated employees, airline partners, government agencies, and service providers. Griffiths expressed gratitude for the unwavering commitment and collaboration of all involved parties in overcoming the challenges posed by the exceptional weather conditions, ensuring the safety and comfort of travelers throughout the restoration process.



The rapid return to normal operations at Dubai International Airport reflects the agility and responsiveness of the aviation industry in the face of unforeseen disruptions. The successful resolution of the impacts of the heavy rainfall underscores the robustness of Dubai Airport's infrastructure and its ability to effectively manage crisis situations while maintaining high standards of service and safety for passengers and stakeholders alike.

