Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Arvind Kejriwal, K Kavitha In Excise Policy Case

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader K Kavitha, and Chanpreet Singh in ED case related to the excise policy matter, reported ANI.(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

