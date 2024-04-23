               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Arvind Kejriwal, K Kavitha In Excise Policy Case


4/23/2024 5:00:11 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader K Kavitha, and Chanpreet Singh in ED case related to the excise policy matter, reported ANI.(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

