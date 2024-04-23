Amir's Visit Affirms Shared Desire To Take Relations To Higher Level: Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of Bangladesh to Qatar H E Mohammed Nazrul Islam (pictured) said the visit by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Bangladesh is very significant and emphasises the mutual keenness to develop the existing historical relations to higher levels, serving the peoples of the two friendly countries.

In his remarks to QNA, the envoy said Bangladesh and Qatar have maintained exemplary bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1974.

He said the relations have been strengthened further due to commonness between the two countries, regular bilateral visits, increase of manpower export, and common position on regional and international issues.

The Ambassador noted that H H the Amir's visit to Dhaka comes nearly 20 years after the visit of Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani in 2005. It also coincides with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He said the visit represents an opportunity to sign a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding, and to hold in-depth discussions on various areas of bilateral cooperation, in addition to exchanging views on the most prominent regional and international issues, including the Palestinian cause, as well as some other international crises.

The Ambassador stressed the significance of the two visits of Prime Minister of Bangladesh H E Sheikh Hasina Wazed in 2023, saying that the two visits indicate the extent of mutual respect.

He noted the partnership between the two countries in the field of energy and the relations in the field of labour, which is evident in Qatar hosting more than 350,000 workers from Bangladesh, and its continued employment of more Bangladeshi workers. He emphasised that all these factors show the extent of the two sides' keenness to develop existing relations to the highest levels.

The Ambassador talked about the trade cooperation between the two countries and future opportunities to develop trade exchanges and further expand Bangladesh's exports to Qatar, especially non-traditional products.