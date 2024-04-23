Irish artists call on Eurovision representative to boycott over Israel’s participation

(MENAFN) On Monday, hundreds of Irish artists urged Ireland's Eurovision representative to take a stand on the "right side of history" by boycotting the song contest due to Israel's involvement in the upcoming event in Sweden next month.



"We are asking you to withdraw from Eurovision 2024, to heed the call from Palestinians to boycott the competition due to the participation of Israel," mentioned a message inked by over 400 Irish artists.



"By participating in Eurovision you will be standing with the oppressor," it noted.



The message highlighted Irish artists and musicians such as the Irish-language rap group Kneecap, who withdrew from the SXSW Music Festival in the United States last month as a form of protest against the event's sponsorship by the US military.



"You have the chance to be on the right side of history and to be remembered as an artist of conscience, who, in a time of genocide, chose to do no harm, to truly stand with the oppressed," the message added.



Traditionally known for its rhinestones and kitschy performances, this year's Eurovision has taken on a more contentious tone, especially as the conflict in Gaza enters its seventh month. Critics have intensified their calls for Israel to be excluded from competing in the event. These demands are directed towards the organizers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), in conjunction with a Swedish public broadcaster.



"I stand with anyone doing the boycott. I think if I wasn't in the competition, I would also be boycotting," Ireland's participant, Bambie Thug, expressed their thoughts on a chat show last Friday.

