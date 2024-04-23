Ukraine Downs 15 Of 16 Shahed Drones Overnight Tue

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Tuesday, April 23, 2024, Ukraine's Air Force shot down 15 of the 16 Shahed one-way attack drones Russia launched at the country.

This was reported by the Air Force press service via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile air defense crews of the Defense Forces repelled the attack. E-warfare capabilities were also involved. Overnight, our sky defenders shot down 15 Shaheds over Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, and Cherkasy regions," the statement reads.

War update: 86 combat clashes in past day, 18 Ukrainian airstrikes targeting enemy forces

It is noted that overnight Tuesday, April 23, Russia launched at Ukraine two Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from Belgorod region) and 16 kamikaze UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type (from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea and from Kursk region).

As Ukrinform reported earlier, air defense forces downed the entire barrage of air targets attacking Ukraine's capital Kyiv overnight Tuesday.