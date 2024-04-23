Kajal Aggarwal's Ode To Her ‘Favourite, Gorgeous’ Swans As She Stuns In Ivory Lehenga

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actress Kajal Aggarwal looked magnificent as she stunned in an ivory lehenga, which she described as an ode to her favourite and the gorgeous swans.

Kajal took to Instagram and showcased her stunning lehenga, adorned with 3D laser-cut embroidered flowers by the label Aikeyah.

The actress completed her attire with pearls and nude makeup, opting for glossy lips in darker tones, such as brown.

She captioned the post: "An ode to my favourite, the gorgeous white swan, symbolic of purity, love, and affection, often associated with innocence and grace."

According to the label's Instagram page, Kajal's outfit was described as 'Aaliya', an embroidered ivory ensemble.

On the professional front, Kajal will next be seen in the Telugu film titled 'Satyabhama', scheduled to release on May 17.

The film narrates the story of ACP Satyabhama, who investigates a missing person case.