Philippines Arms Up A Two-Front Pushback On China

This year's Balikatan exercises underscore the shift from Duterte to Marcos Jr. For months, the Philippines and China have been flirting with direct armed clashes, with the most recent water cannon incident leading to the injury of Filipino naval servicemen and damage to several Philippine vessels.

In response, the Biden administration is intent on signaling its resolve to stand by its besieged Southeast Asian ally, which has limited capacity on its own to stand up to the far more powerful China.

Last year's Balikatan exercises were already massive , featuring as many as 17,000 troops as well as observers from half a dozen nations, including the United Kingdom.

By deploying up to 11,000 troops this year, the Pentagon has signaled a“new normal” in its security cooperation with the Philippines. This year's observer nations' list is even larger and more diverse than last year's, featuring a mixture of neighboring and allied nations.

Other Indo-Pacific powers are also expected to indirectly participate in the exercises, with France reportedly set to sail warships near the South China Sea drills while Australia and Japan will attend the drills as observers.

The US also raised the stakes this year by deploying state-of-the-art weapons systems, including the positioning of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers onto islands for live-fire exercises and the newly-developed Typhon missile launchers system, albeit reportedly for only transportation drills.

For its part, the Philippines will deploy, for the first time, its newly-built ship-based missile system, known as C-star, which is capable of reaching targets as far as 90 miles (144.8 kilometers) away.

“All the available assets of the Philippine Army will be used so we can see the interoperability in all major services,” Philippine Army spokesperson Colonel Louie Dema-ala

told local news channel GMA Network.

The 39th edition of annual drills will feature a full range of exercises, including live-fire training, urban operations, aviation operations, counterterrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and, most crucially, island defense and amphibious operations that simulate a potential conflict with China.

One set of drills will be held on Balabac island in Palawan province, where the two allies will simulate the recapture of island territories that jut out into the South China Sea.

In Lal-lo airport in northern Cagayan province, the two sides will simulate protection of the northernmost Philippine islands in the event of a Chinese invasion of nearby Taiwan.

Philippine and US Marines during a surface-to-air missile simulation as part of exercise Kamandag joint exercises on October 10, 2019. Photo: Lance Corp. Brienna Tuck / US Marine Corps

In a new twist, the games will also have cyberspace and information warfare components, Colonel Fransel Margareth Padilla, the newly installed spokesperson for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), told media .

Significantly, the massive wargames coincide with domestic pushback against pro-Beijing elements in the Philippines.

In particular, the Philippine government is exploring potential criminal charges against former officials for undermining the national interest during negotiations with China under the Duterte administration.



After months of speculation and denials, Duterte recently confirmed that he had a“gentleman's agreement” with China over the Second Thomas Shoal.

Under the alleged deal, according to China, the former Filipino president allegedly agreed not to fortify the BRP Sierra Madre, a dilapidated ship serving as Manila's de facto base over the contested shoal, as part of confidence-building measures with Beijing over the South China Sea.

“The only thing I remember (was it was a) status quo (agreement). That's the word...As is, where is, (which means), no movement, no armed patrol there, so there would be no trouble, that is what I remember),” Duterte said in a mixture of Filipino and English during a controversial interview with China's ultranationalist The Global Times.

“If it was a gentleman's agreement, it was an agreement that keeps the peace in the South China Sea...Don't believe their false claims because I'm not that stupid,” he added, referring to critics who have accused Duterte of committing treason through the agreement.

The exact nature of the secret deal is still not clear since other former top officials have denied the existence of any policy that would undermine the Philippines' national interest.