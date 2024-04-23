U.S. In Contact With Ukraine On Content Of Upcoming Aid Package - Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States remains in constant, uninterrupted contact with the Ukrainian side, as well as the nations forming the coalition in support of Ukraine, in order to meet the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and provide the most critical weapons systems.

This was stated on Monday by the spokesman of the US Ministry of Defense, General Patrick Ryder, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"We've been in constant contact throughout with Ukraine, our allies and partners on what (Ukraine's defense – ed.) needs are," Ryder noted.

Asked whether the U.S. intends to provide Ukraine with a new aid package as early as this week, the Pentagon spokesman emphasized that the president must first sign the Ukraine aid bill into law. And before that, it has to be approved by the Senate.

"We are poised and ready to support Ukraine with additional security assistance, and also, of course, again, we're eager to see that be signed into law," said Patt Ryder.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Joe Biden assured his counterpart that he would immediately sign off on a bill with supplemental national security funding as soon as the document passes Congress.