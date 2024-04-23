Next Package Of U.S. Aid To Be Larger Than Usual - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. administration is preparing a larger-than-normal package of military aid to Ukraine, which will include armored vehicles in addition to urgently needed artillery and air defenses.

This was reported by Politico with reference to a number of U.S. officials, Ukrinform learned.

The Pentagon wants the package to be ready immediately after President Joe Biden signs off on a Ukraine aid bill once it passes the Senate floor on Tuesday.

The package the DoD is finalizing at the moment will include, among other items, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, Humvees, M113 tracked armored personnel carriers, as well as missiles.

The administration is preparing "a big package to help meet Ukraine's battlefield needs," the official said, adding that it will also include artillery and air defense capabilities.

Earlier, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander told lawmakers that the Pentagon plans to deliver the aid "within a week or two" after it is approved.

Also, the U.S. is looking into deploying in Ukraine up to 60 military advisers.

The latest U.S. emergency aid package came in March, when the Defense Department cobbed together $300 million in savings from previous contracts. It included artillery, air defense equipment, and longer-range missiles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that lays down nearly $61 billion for Ukraine's defense needs.