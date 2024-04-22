Egyptian President And Spanish PM Discuss Middle East Tensions, Bilateral Relations In Phone Call

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received a phone call from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday to discuss a range of topics, including the state of bilateral relations and ongoing regional conflicts, particularly in the Middle East.

According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, both leaders expressed their satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between Egypt and Spain. They emphasized their commitment to strengthening ties across various fields in a way that benefits both nations.

The conversation also touched on the situation in the Gaza Strip, where President Al-Sisi outlined Egypt's efforts to de-escalate tensions and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Prime Minister Sánchez praised Egypt's role in mediating between conflicting parties and providing humanitarian support. The Egyptian President acknowledged Spain's supportive stance on the crisis and commended Sánchez's initiatives aimed at fostering peace in the region.

In their discussion, the two leaders stressed the severe humanitarian implications of continued military escalation in the Palestinian city of Rafah. They emphasised the urgency of finding a path to peace and security in the region.

The two leaders also discussed broader regional tensions, calling for an immediate de-escalation to restore stability.

They emphasized the need for a fair and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue, advocating for the Two-State Solution as a viable path forward. Both leaders agreed that recognizing an independent Palestinian state would contribute to lasting peace and security in the Middle East.