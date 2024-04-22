Iran's Khamenei Thanks Armed Forces For Attacking Israel As Two Nations Tamp Down Broader Conflict Fears | 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has thanked the armed forces over the April 13 attack on Israel when Tehran launched a barrage of more than 300 missiles and drones in retaliation to an attack on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1. While Israel reacted by sending drones and missiles a few days later, Iran has played down this retaliation, easing out fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East.\"How many missiles were launched and how many of them hit their target is not the primary question, what really matters is that Iran demonstrated its power during that operation,\" Khamenei said. However, Israel continues to pound Gaza with missiles to root out the Hamas militants CONFLICT: 10 POINTSExplosions echoed over the Iranian city of Isfahan in what sources said was an Israeli attack. Tehran played down the incident and said it had no plans for retaliation - a response that appeared gauged towards averting region-wide war of the missiles and drones were shot down by Israel and its allies and the attack caused modest damage in Israel did not confirm it as an Israeli attack while Tel Aviv also refused to take responsibility, tamping down fears that the Middle East crisis was turning into a broader war. \"What happened last night was no attack,\" Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, adding, \"As long as there is no new adventure on behalf of the Israeli regime against Iran's interests, we will have no response.\"A US official, however, said that it was Israel that had retaliated to the April 13 attack when Iran launched a barrage of 300 missiles.

While Iran and Israel did not directly confronted each other, a blast at an Iraqi military base, Israeli attack on Gaza and intensified clashes in the West Bank have persisted this week, underlining the muted tensions that may continue this, the US House of Representatives has approved an aid of $13 billion to Israel for it to bolster its air defences, triggering fears that the money would“translate into thousands of Palestinian casualties in the Gaza Strip”.Israel has continued to pound Gaza and the fight in the West Bank has intensified. At least 14 people died after Israel conducted a 40-hour raid on a refugee camp in the northern West Bank Israeli army said it killed 10 militants during the raid on Nur Shams camp. The Palestinian health ministry said 11 people were wounded, including a paramedic who was shot trying to reach earlier casualties fears have continued to loom in Gaza after several attack son the aid deliveries. Israel's military said it had struck dozens of militant targets over the past day central Nuseirat refugee camp witnesses have alleged that the Israeli military asked them to evacuate and return later but they returned to ruins as several houses were destroyed.

