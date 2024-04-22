After U.S. House Vote, Synchronization Being Observed In Int'l Arena - MP Mezentseva

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After the decision of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress to provide continued aid to Ukraine, complete synchronization of actions in the international diplomatic arena is being observed.

That's according to Maria Mezentseva, head of the Verkhovna Rada's permanent delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), who spoke in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Now, after the decision of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress on the provision of aid to Ukraine, we are observing full synchronization of actions in the international diplomatic arena – on the provision of aid, weapons, anti-aircraft defense, and frozen assets," said Maria Mezentseva.

She noted that the PACE also adopted last week a resolution calling on international partners to provide Ukraine with all the weapons required for defense.

"One of the clauses of the adopted resolution also includes a call to immediately transfer such defense capabilities that would be able to protect Ukrainian skies, energy facilities, and critical infrastructure," said Maria Mezentseva.

Also, among the important documents, the head of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to the PACE named the resolution related to the Ukraine recovery, frozen Russian assets, and the Register of Damages and Compensations.

"In Ukraine, the Register of Damages, a database of war crimes of various categories, has recently become operational. There are tangible and intangible war crimes. That is, one issue is the loss of property, another is the loss of life, health, or when it comes to sexual violence, torture, etc. All these categories may be subject to compensation in the future at the expense of frozen Russian assets," Maria Mezentseva said in the interview.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the lower house of the U.S. Congress adopted H.R.8035 "Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024", which provides for $60.84 billion in support for Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the bill will be voted on in Senate. If passed, it is yet to be signed by the U.S. president to be put into force.