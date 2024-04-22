Influence 100 Podcast: A Proactive Response To Polarization

(MENAFN- PRovoke) Global food and beverage company Nestlé

is no stranger to the kind of polarizing political issues that companies around the world are facing today, but its experience over the years has helped it to formulate a proactive strategy that helps it anticipate, manage, and communicate issues around environmental responsibility, nutrition, supply chain management, and much more.

We sat down with the company's chief communications office Lisa Gibby and Carolyn Pike, managing director in the Zurich office of global consulting firm FGS Global, to discuss heightened stakeholder expectations and the changing regulatory environment around ESG as part of our Influence 100 podcast series.









