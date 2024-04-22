Bengaluru Police Conduct Intensive Search After Bomb Threat At Kadamba Gardenia Hotel In Jalahalli

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An anonymous letter received by the Jalahalli police station has triggered a swift response from authorities after it claimed that a bomb had been planted in the vicinity of Kadamba Hotel near HMT ground.

Without hesitation, the Jalahalli police quickly mobilised, rushing to the reported location to assess the situation.

Upon arrival, a bomb squad was swiftly deployed, and thorough inspections were conducted with the assistance of trained dog squads to ensure the safety of the area and its occupants.

Around 11:45am, the police arrived at the hotel premises and closed down operations in response to a bomb threat that had been reported. Amidst the urgency of the situation, an anonymous letter had warned of the presence of an explosive device, compelling authorities to evacuate the premises swiftly.

Urgent appeals were made to all present to cooperate fully with the police cofficials as they initiated measures to address the potential threat.

Adding to the tension, it was revealed that a baby shower celebration was underway at the hotel when the threat emerged. Guests were swiftly evacuated as a precautionary measure.

With the immediate safety of guests and staff as the top priority, all activities within the hotel were suspended until further notice, with the cooperation of those present paramount to ensuring a swift and safe resolution.

This incident follows closely on the heels of the recent arrests made in connection with the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. Presently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is actively seeking information on 'Colonel,' the alleged online handler believed to have been in communication with Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib.

The Rameshwaram Cafe blast, that took place on March 1 during a bustling lunch hour, resulted in a low-intensity IED explosion, injuring nine individuals. In response, the Bengaluru City Police, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and partial facial images of the suspected perpetrator, initiated a comprehensive manhunt, combing through extensive CCTV footage.