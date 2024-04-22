Bitcoin price settles at USD65K following fourth half

(MENAFN) Following the completion of its fourth halving event in history, the price of Bitcoin has settled at USD65,000, according to recent reports. Analysts are optimistic about the impact of the halving on Bitcoin's price trajectory, citing the high demand for the cryptocurrency, particularly from international investment institutions.



On April 20, the Bitcoin halving process was successfully executed for the fourth time since the cryptocurrency's inception. This process entails reducing the rewards given to Bitcoin miners by half, with the overarching goal of ensuring the stability of the currency as its supply diminishes while demand continues to surge.



In its nascent stages in 2009, Bitcoin miners were rewarded with up to 50 Bitcoins for their efforts. However, with each halving event, the rewards have been halved, and today, miners receive 3.25 coins per block. This reduction in rewards places considerable pressure on mining companies, as they must adapt to diminishing returns amidst a competitive and evolving landscape.



The halving mechanism is designed to curb inflationary pressures and gradually transition Bitcoin towards a fixed supply model, akin to precious metals like gold. By reducing the rate at which new Bitcoins are introduced into circulation, the halving serves as a key factor in maintaining the cryptocurrency's scarcity and value proposition.



As Bitcoin continues to garner attention from institutional investors and mainstream adoption accelerates, the significance of halving events in shaping its price dynamics cannot be understated. While the immediate impact of the fourth halving remains to be seen, analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin's long-term prospects, buoyed by its resilient fundamentals and growing acceptance as a legitimate asset class in global financial markets.

