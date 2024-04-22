(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Since joining last year, Bellingham, a key player for Madrid, likely secured the title with a stoppage-time winner in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Barcelona, marking the final“Clasico” of the season.

Barcelona lost 3-2 to Real Madrid in the latest La Liga Clásico, extending Madrid's lead over the Blaugrana by 11 points at the top of the table.

This crucial match concluded on Sunday night, April 21st, at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, with Angelotti's disciples clinching victory with a 3-2 scoreline.

Barcelona conceded an early goal in the opening minutes of the game, but a penalty in favour of Real Madrid in the 18th minute levelled the score by halftime.

With this match, Real Madrid and Barcelona experienced their 257th El Clásico encounter, marking the last El Clásico of the La Liga season.

In the second half of the game, Javier Hernandez's disciples added another goal for Barcelona, but Real Madrid quickly responded with two more goals against the Blaugrana, securing a 3-2 victory.

This game was crucial for both teams. A victory for Barcelona would have symbolized a resurgence in hope for the team, but like all other important games this season, Barcelona was defeated.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram