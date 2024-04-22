5.3-Magnitude Quake Jolts Waters Near Taiwan

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, April 22 (IANS) A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the sea area near Hualien of China's Taiwan at 5:08 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 23.72 degrees north latitude and 121.59 degrees east longitude, said a report issued by the CENC, Xinhua news agency reported.
MENAFN22042024000231011071ID1108122537
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.