5.3-Magnitude Quake Jolts Waters Near Taiwan

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, April 22 (IANS) A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the sea area near Hualien of China's Taiwan at 5:08 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 23.72 degrees north latitude and 121.59 degrees east longitude, said a report issued by the CENC, Xinhua news agency reported.