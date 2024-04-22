Pyongyang Launched Ballistic Missile Towards Sea Of Japan: Seoul

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, April 22 (IANS/DAP) North Korea has fired an unspecified ballistic missile, the South Korean military said on Monday.

North Korea launched the missile towards the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, South Korean news agency Yonhap cited the general staff in Seoul (JCS) as saying.

North Korea is prohibited by UN resolutions from launching or even testing ballistic missiles of any range.

These are usually surface-to-surface missiles that can also be equipped with a nuclear warhead.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have again risen in recent months.