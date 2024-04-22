Central Bank of Israel upholds interest rate amid current geopolitical uncertainty

(MENAFN) The recent minutes from the Monetary Policy Committee meeting at the Central Bank of Israel shed light on the unanimous decision by all five members on April 8 to maintain the country's interest rate at 4.5 percent. This choice was grounded in the prevailing state of uncertainty stemming from the protracted conflict with the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, which has persisted for more than six months. The committee's decision to keep the interest rate unchanged comes on the heels of a previous reduction in borrowing costs in January, marking the central bank's first rate cut in nearly four years. Despite subsequent meetings, where the interest rate remained steady, ongoing geopolitical instability and persistent inflationary pressures prompted a cautious approach to monetary policy.



The meeting minutes highlighted the committee's recognition of recent developments indicating a notable escalation in geopolitical uncertainty. This prompted a strategic decision to maintain the interest rate at its current level. This decision underscores the central bank's ongoing commitment to a prudent and balanced monetary policy approach. Since the onset of the conflict in October, the committee has consistently focused on key priorities such as market stabilization, uncertainty reduction, price stability, and support for economic activity.



The central bank's stance reflects a comprehensive strategy aimed at navigating the multifaceted challenges posed by the prolonged conflict and its ripple effects on the broader economic landscape. By maintaining the interest rate, the Central Bank of Israel aims to provide stability and confidence in the financial markets while closely monitoring evolving geopolitical dynamics and their potential impact on the economy. This approach underscores the bank's commitment to promoting resilience and safeguarding economic stability amidst persistent geopolitical uncertainties.

