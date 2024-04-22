President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Arrives In Russia For Working Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived inMoscow for a working visit at the invitation of Vladimir Putin,President of the Russian Federation, Azernews reports.
At Moscow Vnukovo-2 International Airport, the head of state waswelcomed by Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, andother officials.
MENAFN22042024000195011045ID1108122353
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.