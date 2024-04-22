               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Drones Hit Farm In Odesa Region - Warehouse And Equipment Damaged


4/22/2024 5:17:12 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Odesa region, Russian Shahed-131/136 drones hit a farm at night. The warehouse and equipment were damaged.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Last night, from the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian troops sent Shahed-131/136 attack drones to the Odesa region. The Air Defense Forces destroyed five drones.

Read also: Energy repair crews restore power supplies to 14,000 households in Odesa region

"Unfortunately, there were some hits. Enemy kamikaze drones hit the territory of the farm. Warehouse buildings and agricultural machinery were damaged," noted Kiper.

No people were injured.

As reported, four people were injured in a missile strike in the Odesa region on April 21.

