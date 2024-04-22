Baku Hosts First Meeting Of Tourism Educational Institutions Of BSEC Member Members

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

The 1st meeting of tourism educational institutions of memberstates of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation(BSEC) is being held in Baku in order to discuss cooperation,perspectives, and problems in tourism education, Azernews reports.

The meeting is being held on the joint initiative of the StateTourism Agency of Azerbaijan and BSEC.

Official state representatives of tourism educationalinstitutions from 11 member countries of the organization,including Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Russia, Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia,Greece, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine, as well asrepresentatives of the UN World Tourism Organization, areparticipating in the meeting.

During the discussions, views were exchanged on topics such asidentifying the main areas of cooperation and partnershipopportunities, discussing problems and potential solutions inpromoting cooperation, ways to ensure that alumni are ready for therequirements of the tourism sector, analyzing trends in theindustry, and including them in training programs.

On the second day of the event, it is planned to organize around table on the expansion of partnership opportunities fortourism education among the member countries of theorganization.