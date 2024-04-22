NATO Rules Out Combat Presence In Ukraine

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The NATO chief has ruled out sending combat units to Ukraine although some allies of the bloc have military advisers in the former Soviet republic.

“There are no plans for any NATO combat presence in Ukraine, but of course several NATO allies have men and women in uniform at their embassies giving advice,” he said in an interview.

Speaking to a US news channel, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said:“I think we need to distinguish between people in uniform that may be present or are present and combat presence and the presence of combat forces ...”

He told MSNBC the Western alliance had no plans for a presence of that kind. NATO was just helping Ukraine is to defend itself, he said, calling NATO support an investment in its own security.

Stoltenberg believed military assistance to the embattled country from the United States and NATO was“too late” and the delay had led to consequences, which he did not explain.

“We have seen that fewer Russian missiles and drones have been shot down simply because Ukraine lacks air defence systems...”

PAN Monitor/mud

Visits: 11