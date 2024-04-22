The Derma Co., From Honasa Consumer, Achieves Inr 500 Crore Annual Revenue Run Rate

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India 22nd April 2024: The Derma Co., an active ingredient backed skincare brand from Honasa Consumer Limited, proudly announces a significant milestone, achieving an annual revenue rate of INR 500 crore. This achievement underscores Honasa Consumers capabilities to craft and scale new brands with strategic innovations, delivering exceptional skincare solutions to consumers across India.



Honasa Consumer, after Mamaearth has yet again, demonstrated the strength of its on-trend, data-based innovation strategy, taking The Derma Co. to achieve this milestone. The focus on leveraging data for product innovation and responding swiftly to emerging trends continues to be a cornerstone of the strategy. Creating brands with expert product portfolio, with differentiated propositions across categories like face serums, hydrating sunscreens, sunscreen stick, acne patches, and customizing them for Indian skin and weather, and has sold over 1 crore units in the last fiscal and has been a lever for achievement of this milestone.



Designed by dermatologists, The Derma Co. has been at the forefront of bringing active ingredient-based skincare products to the Indian market. Crafted using potent ingredients in safe formulations, the brand portfolio addresses a wide array of skin concerns, including acne, pigmentation, skin dullness, sun care, among others. Owing to the brands exceptional product portfolio, the brand has consistently been featured among the top 3 bestsellers ranks across leading e-commerce platforms, demonstrating its differentiated proposition and high consumer acceptance. Accessible through digital platforms, retail outlets, prominent e-commerce platforms, and select modern trade partner outlets, The Derma Co. ensures its science-backed offerings are within the reach of its consumers.



Commenting on this milestone, Varun Alagh, Co-Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Honasa Consumer Limited, says The Derma Co.'s remarkable achievement of INR 500 crore annual run rate is a strong testament to our strategic brand-building approach at Honasa Consumer Limited. Our success is an output of in-depth consumer study of the evolving consumer demands and being able to innovate swiftly to deliver differentiated propositions to our consumers. This focus on excellence has helped us set new benchmarks across the active ingredient-based skincare segment. At Honasa, we are committed to continue our quest towards fueling our innovations and offer brands that serve the evolving consumer demands.



Along with achieving market-beating growth, The Derma Co is focused on its purpose of imparting science education through The Young Scientist initiative, by actively engaging with children in rural and remote corners of India. This initiative has not only contributed positively to the society but also solidified The Derma Co.s mission of keeping science and environmental awareness at the forefront of its brand ethos.





The Derma Co. is a science-based skincare brand formulated using active ingredients in potent formulations to solve skincare concerns. Crafted using active ingredients, The Derma Co. products are aimed to resolve diverse concerns like active acne, acne marks, pigmentation, dull skin, ageing, hair loss and dandruff, among others, for its users. With specialized products, the brand caters to consumers across retail and digital touchpoints and is available on , leading e-commerce marketplaces, and select modern trade outlets.



Honasa Consumer Limited, is the largest digital-first beauty and personal care company with a diverse portfolio of seven brands. Uniquely positioned to capture the growth trends shaping the BPC market, the company is building brands through on trend data-based innovation and strong omnichannel distribution. Driven by purpose, Honasa Consumer Limited is committed to serving its consumers and the society for a better tomorrow.

