Enemy Launches Over 200 Strikes In Zaporizhzhia Region On Apr 21

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's invasion forces launched 202 strikes on six settlements in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, April 21.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy carried out airstrikes on Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka. Some 25 UAVs of different modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka," the post read.

Six MLRS attacks hit Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Levadne. Enemy troops launched 169 artillery strikes on Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

There were two reports of damage to houses. Civilians were not hurt.

On April 20, the enemy launched 390 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region.