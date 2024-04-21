               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kirovohrad Region's Rescuers Receive More Than 20 Generators From Western Partners


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescuers in the Kirovohrad region have received a new batch of humanitarian aid from Western countries, including more than 20 generators of various capacities, motor pumps, and pumps.

The State Emergency Service said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The humanitarian aid came from Poland, France, Lithuania, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, Finland, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

The rescuers received batteries, solar panels, LED lamps, special clothing, blankets, etc.

Most of the blankets were donated by the Ukrainian office of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

As reported by Ukrinform, in early April, international partners handed over special equipment to 202 mine clearance teams to the State Emergency Service.

