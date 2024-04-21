Russia Seeks To Capture Chasiv Yar Before May 9 - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's invasion forces expect to occupy the town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine by May 9.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke on the air of NBC News , Ukrinform reports.

"Russia wants to mobilize 300,000 soldiers by June 1. We are preparing for this. By May 9, Russia expects to have occupied Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine. I was recently in the area where I spoke with troops. Our soldiers lack the equipment to fight off Russian reconnaissance drones, which totally adjust Russian artillery fire, and there is also artillery ammunition shortage. I expect we will be able to hold our ground, that armaments arrive in time, and that we will be able to repel the enemy. And then we will thwart Russia's plans for a full-scale counteroffensive in June," the president said.

As reported, the spokesman for the National Guard, Ruslan Muzychuk , said the Russians had pulled up reserves from the Lyman axis toward the town of Chasiv Yar in order to intensify offensive efforts.

May 9 is a symbolic date for Russia as on this day, Russia annually celebrates the anniversary of the World War 2 win.