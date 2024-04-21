'Arvind Kejriwal's Sugar Levels Crossed 300': AAP's Atishi Stages 'Insulin' Protest Outside Delhi's Tihar Jail

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi's Education Minister Atishi on Sunday (April 21) made startling claims regarding the health condition of jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that his sugar levels have exceeded 300. She also participated in a protest organized by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) outside the Tihar jail, urging the administration to provide insulin to Kejriwal.

The protest ensued after the Tihar jail administration submitted a report to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, asserting that Kejriwal had not been denied insulin during his medical treatment. The report said that the chief minister's health was monitored by a specialist who recommended oral anti-diabetic drugs.

Arvind Kejriwal has been in custody since March 21, following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case related to the Delhi government's former excise policy.

Addressing repoter, Atishi slammed the BJP-led administration, accusing them of denying insulin to Kejriwal despite his deteriorating health condition. She emphasized the urgency of insulin administration for sugar levels exceeding 300.

In a tweet, Atishi condemned the alleged political interference, claiming that the Tihar administration, acting on BJP's instructions, refused to provide insulin to Kejriwal. She also highlighted the community's attempt to provide insulin, which was reportedly rejected by the police.

Meanwhile, Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Tihar Jail officials of inconsistency in medical care provision. He claimed that after nearly 20 days of Kejriwal's detention, the administration requested a diabetologist from AIIMS, contradicting their earlier assurances of adequate medical facilities.

Responding to Bharadwaj's allegations, the Tihar administration clarified that senior specialists from AIIMS conducted a detailed consultation with Kejriwal via video conference. Following the assessment, Kejriwal was advised to continue his prescribed medication, with regular evaluations scheduled.