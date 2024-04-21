Qatar Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, Rain With Thunder

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Meteorology has warned about thunder rain accompanied by strong winds expected tonight, April 21, in its daily weather report.

Additionally, rough sea conditions are anticipated, with wave heights ranging from 2 to 4 FT, potentially escalating to 8 FT.

According to the forecast by the Meteorology Department, daytime temperatures will be moderate to relatively hot and the skies partly cloudy. There is also a possibility of scattered rains, which may be thundery at times.

Winds are expected to be from the southeast to east, light to moderate in speed but could gust up to 25 KT in some areas.

The lowest temperature across the country is predicted to be 20°C, with the highest reaching up to 39°C.