Armed Forces Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 21 (Petra) - The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army conducted on Sunday 8 humanitarian and relief aid airdrops, in collaboration with allied nations, targeting various locations in northern Gaza.Aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, the United States, Egypt, Germany, and Britain participated in the operation.The Jordan Armed Forces underlined their commitment to delivering aid to Gaza via air bridge from Marka Airport to El Arish International Airport or through airdrops and ground convoys, demonstrating solidarity with the Palestinian people.Since the onset of Israeli aggression on Gaza, the Jordan Armed Forces have conducted 86 airdrops, with 203 additional drops in collaboration with allied nations.