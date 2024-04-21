China's major electricity producers see 2.8 percent YoY increase in March

(MENAFN) Official data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed a positive trend in the power generation performance of China's major electricity production enterprises in March 2024. According to the data, the total power output of these enterprises increased by 2.8 percent year on year, reaching a significant milestone of 747.7 billion kilowatt-hours.



A closer examination of the data highlights notable growth trajectories across different sources of power generation. Solar power emerged as a standout performer, with its output surging by 15.8 percent year on year. Similarly, wind power demonstrated robust growth, recording a remarkable increase of 16.8 percent compared to the same period last year.



Furthermore, the data indicates steady growth in the output of thermal power and hydropower. Thermal power, a cornerstone of China's energy mix, witnessed a modest yet noteworthy increase of 0.5 percent year on year. Similarly, hydropower, driven by favorable conditions and continued investment, experienced a commendable growth rate of 3.1 percent compared to the previous year.



The positive performance across various segments of power generation underscores the resilience and adaptability of China's energy sector. Despite facing challenges such as fluctuating demand and evolving regulatory landscapes, the industry has demonstrated its capacity to sustain growth and meet the nation's energy needs.



Looking ahead, continued investments in renewable energy infrastructure, coupled with advancements in technology and regulatory frameworks, are expected to further enhance the efficiency and sustainability of China's power generation landscape. By embracing innovation and adopting a diversified approach to energy production, China remains committed to achieving its goals of energy security, environmental sustainability, and economic growth.

