No Total Blackout Expected In Ukraine - Energy Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Despite Russia's ongoing attacks targeting energy generation facilities, there will be no total blackout Ukraine.

That's according to Energy Minister German Galushchenko, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Unfortunately, there is no doubt that (the Russian strikes - ed.) will continue. Undoubtedly, the left-bank part of Ukraine is more vulnerable due to a number of reasons. Now a lot of experts claim there will be a blackout and total disaster. It's all lies. There will be no total blackout in our country," Galushchenko assured Ukrainians.

At the same time, according to the energy minister, Ukrainians need to prepare for various scenarios.

"Of course, it is better to be prepared for any developments. But together with energy repair teams, we are doing everything to ensure that these scenarios never materialize. And as the experience of the past year shows, we delivered on our promises," said the head of the Ministry.

As reported, Galushchenko said that any attack on the Ukrainian energy industry endangers the energy security of the European Union.