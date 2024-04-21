Investors from 145 countries to seek investment opportunities during the 2024 AIM Congress in May in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Strategic) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 21 April, 2024: AIM Congress, the pinnacle gathering for global investment leaders, is poised to welcome an elite roster of top-tier investors to its esteemed platform. Set to take place from May 7 to May 9, 2024, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, AIM Congress 2024 stands as a beacon for harnessing new potential in the ever-evolving global economic landscape.

With the theme "Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potential for Global Economic Development," the 2024 AIM Congress boasts an impressive lineup of participants, including over 25 government ministers, 45 city mayors, 12 central bank governors, 900+ speakers, 450 dialogue sessions, 7 high-level roundtable meetings, 9 global stock markets, 50+ unicorns, and more than 12,000 delegates representing 175 countries worldwide, in 27 joint events organized in cooperation with 304+ international and global partners. Among these luminaries are some of the most influential investors shaping the global investment landscape.

Among the esteemed investors scheduled to attend are the following.

1. Mr. Kiho Park - CEO, LB Investment (Korea)

2. Mr. Jaehwan Lee - General Counsel, MUSINSA

3. Mr. Jeffrey Li - Vice President, Tencent

4. Mr. Yu Huijiao - Chairman, YTO Express Group

5. Yung Chin - Chairman, FUWAH International Group

6. Guo Rong Ding - Executive Vice President, Silk Road Fund

7. Yuan Jianmin - Chairman, CEM

8. Nie Pengju - Chairman, KELI Motor

9. Gu Bo - Assistant to the President, GUANGZHOU RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK

10. Cai Jian – Chairman

11. Joe Parkin - Co-Founder and Managing Partner, FinTech Growth Fund



Institutions as investors

Led by Founding Partner Mr. Sean He, Silicon Harbour Capital is a global investment institution focusing on international early and growth-stage emerging technology opportunities. With a vision to promote the globalization of China's high-tech companies, Silicon Harbour Capital's presence at AIM Congress 2024 underscores the importance of cross-border collaboration in today's investment landscape.

AIM Congress 2024 promises to be a dynamic platform for fostering collaboration, sharing insights, and exploring new investment opportunities amidst a shifting global economic landscape. With top





investors and institutions in attendance, the congress is poised to drive positive transformation and economic growth on a global scale.

AIM Congress is an initiative of the AIM Global Foundation, and is organized with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development as the lead partner. With a focus on creating investment opportunities, upholding solidarity, and addressing global challenges, AIM Congress serves as the world’s leading platform for fostering collaboration and driving economic development.





