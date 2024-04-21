JFDA Warns Against Unauthorized Medical Products Advertised Online

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 21 (Petra) -- The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) has issued a stern caution regarding the use of unauthorized medical products being promoted online with deceptive therapeutic claims. These products, falsely marketed for purposes such as clearing airways, relieving muscle pain, and treating conditions like eczema and hemorrhoids, pose serious health risks to consumers.In a press release on Sunday, the JFDA urged the public to exercise vigilance when considering the purchase of such products due to their undisclosed composition and lack of proven safety measures.The Administration highlighted specific brand names associated with these products, including: "Cleansing Spray Oveallgo Herbal Lung," claimed to be used for clearing airways and lungs; "Reverse Health Care Solution for Muscles and Bones Spray," claimed to be a local muscle pain reliever; "Knee Pain Relief Cold Compress Gel Spray," claimed to relieve knee joint pain; "Eczema & Psoriasis Spray," claimed to treat eczema and psoriasis; and "Herbal Hemorrhoids Sprat Spray," claimed to be used for hemorrhoids.Nizar Mahaydat, Director General of the JFDA, emphasized the proactive efforts undertaken by the administration's inspection and surveillance teams to monitor and address illicit promotions of these products on social media platforms. Advertisements found in violation of regulatory standards have been promptly referred to the Cybercrime Unit of the General Security Directorate for further investigation.Furthermore, the JFDA underscored the importance of sourcing medications exclusively from reputable establishments such as pharmacies and hospitals, which adhere to stringent quality control measures and regulatory oversight. Citizens were encouraged to report any suspicious activities or seek clarification through multiple communication channels provided by the JFDA, including the toll-free complaint hotline: 117114, email: ..., and WhatsApp: 0795632000.